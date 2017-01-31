The change refers to trading lot, marked in bold in the attached document.



Please also note that, as announced in an exchange notice on December 27, 2016, the Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the bond loan from STO FN Bond Market Retail. Last day of trading will be February 28, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612686