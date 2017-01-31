US Ticketing Company Eventbrite Acquires Dutch Provider Ticketscript, Becomes Europe's Third Largest Ticketing Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Live Event Powerhouses Join Forces to Bring Superior Ticketing and Event Technology to Music Venues and Festivals Around the Globe

Eventbrite, the world's leading ticketing and event technology platform which powers more than two million events each year, has acquired Ticketscript, one of Europe's largest self-service ticketing providers. The acquisition positions Eventbrite as Europe's third largest ticketing platform, and greatly expands the company's global prominence as a leading live music event technology partner, especially in clubs and live show venues.

In 2016 alone, Ticketscript and Eventbrite's combined European operations processed more than 35 million tickets worth over €500 million for nearly a million events. Following the acquisition, around a quarter (23%) of Eventbrite's global employees will work in Europe.

Ticketscript, founded in 2006, is headquartered in Amsterdam and is active in five European countries: the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium.

Frans Jonker, CEO of Ticketscript, who will join Eventbrite as GM for continental Europe, said: "We have been building significant market presence in Europe for ten years, with a focus on self-service ticketing for music events. We share Eventbrite's passion for allowing event organisers to control their event marketing and ticketing, whilst retaining their end customer data. Joining forces with Eventbrite, the global innovation leader in event technology, will no doubt help further accelerate the digital transformation of the European live experience industry."

Eventbrite processed 150 million tickets for more than 600,000 event organisers in 180 countries last year. Founded in San Francisco in 2006, Eventbrite opened its first international presence in London in 2011, and maintains offices in eight countries on four continents. The company's other European operations are in Ireland, Germany, and most recently the Netherlands.

Julia Hartz, CEO of Eventbrite, said: "This acquisition supercharges Eventbrite's footprint in Europe and brings ten additional years of traction in the music space and experience in European markets to our business. It perfectly aligns with our strategic vision to become the world's leading marketplace for live experiences, and adds significant assets and technical power to our platform. We are looking forward to this new partnership combining the best solutions from both companies, and bringing them to our customers around the world."

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is the world's leading event technology platform. The company has processed $8B in gross ticket sales since inception and powers millions of events on behalf of organizers each year. Organizers use Eventbrite to boost ticket sales, promote and manage events, handle onsite operations, and analyze results across multiple sales channels. Customers include the PGA European Tour, Bits & Pretzels, WOMAD, Tough Mudder, Tribeca Film Festival, Maker Faire, and many more. Eventbrite's capabilities are enhanced by Eventbrite Spectrum, the company's open API platform, which provides seamless access to more than 170 industry-leading technologies like Salesforce and Mailchimp. Founded in 2006, the company has 11 offices in eight countries. Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/