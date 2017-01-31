The renewable energy fund of Allianz Global Investors - the global investment manager arm of the insurance giant - has finalized the purchase of its third renewable energy investment with the acquisition of 100 MW of solar PV capacity in the U.K.

The Allianz Renewable Fund 2 (AREF2) made its first foray into solar with the purchase, buying three large-scale solar farms from German clean energy developer BayWa r.e. on January 26 for an undisclosed sum.

Comprised in the purchase was the 45 MW Vine Farm solar park in the east of England, as well as the Rose & Crown solar park - also in the east of England ...

