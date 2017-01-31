Research and Markets - Global Medical Imaging Market - By Product, Application, End User & Size - Key Vendors are Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare & Toshiba Medical Systems

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Imaging Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global medical imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The global medical imaging market has been witnessing a trend of strategic initiatives. The market is highly competitive and to survive the competition, vendors are adopting strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions. Leading vendors acquire other complementary players to improve their geographical presence and enhance their expertise. With the growing demand for medical imaging equipment such as MRI, CT Scanners, X-rays systems, SPECT/PET equipment, and ultrasound systems, vendors are looking to implement inorganic growth strategies such as mergers or acquisitions.

Further, the market is highly cost intensive, which will drive the companies to adopt inorganic strategies. These strategies allow the vendors to quickly penetrate the market by leveraging the products of the acquired player. Also, this will enable the companies to capitalize on the existing market presence of the acquired player.

The market has been witnessing upgrades of analog X-ray systems to digital X-ray systems. With the increased cost of digital X-ray systems, manufacturers have found a cost effective solution to convert analog X-ray systems to digital X-ray systems. This can be done by using retrofit kits. Retrofit kits are also used to convert analog X-ray systems into computed radiography systems by harnessing detection devices such as high-density solid scan systems or flat panel detectors. The average cost of a retrofit is approximately $105,000, while a new digital radiography system costs approximately $180,000

Key vendors:

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Other prominent vendors:

Accuray

Accutome

Alpinion Medical Systems

Analogic Corporation

ASAHI Roentgen

BenQ Medical Technology

Shenzhen Bestman Instrument

BMV Technology

Boston Scientific

Brain Biosciences

(50+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Market segmentation by size

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbttw2/global_medical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716