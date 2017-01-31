Castellum's new Jewel in Stockholm - Featuring Both a Subway Station and a Running Track

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tomorrow Castellum takes possession of the property Torsplan 2 in Stockholm. This state-of-the art, newly constructed building is BREEAM environmentally certified at the world's highest possible level, and will constitute part of the life-science center under creation in Hagastaden.

"We own and manage a jewel in the strongest growth area of Stockholm - thereby expanding our collective inner-city portfolio to 90,000 sq.m.", says Anders Nilsson, Managing Director Region Stockholm Castellum.

Torsplan 2 comprises a total of 23,000 sq.m. of versatile and adaptable floor-space, of which 18,800 sq.m. are designated office areas, where the primary tenant is Stockholm County Health Care Services. The Main Floor features retail stores, restaurants and gym-training possibilities. There is also a chance to work out on a velodrome-format running track and an outdoor gym on the roof.

The property is well situated near Essingeleden and major public transit hubs. Direct access via a central subway entrance is also planned and prepared, connected to the Gold rapid-transit line.

The building will hold the BREEAM Outstanding environmental certificate, the world's highest environmental certification. The property is leased to full capacity, and the average lease length is 9.2 years.

Hagastaden is a major, municipal cross-border project that will house 50,000 workplaces and 6,000 new residences. The area is a part both of Vasastaden in the Stockholm municipality and the Haga district in Solna, and includes for example the Karolinska University Hospital.

In recent years, Castellum has been reallocating and developing its Stockholm real estate portfolio.

"We continue to concentrate on selected submarkets, where we can manage and create high-quality properties", says Anders Nilsson.

