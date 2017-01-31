Research and Markets - Global Bio-absorbable Stents Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Boston Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Elixir Medical, Kyoto Medical Planning & F. Hoffmann-La Roche

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bio-absorbable Stents Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global bio-absorbable stents market to grow at a CAGR of 40.93% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of metallic stents. Vendors are focusing on newer technology in the development of bioabsorbable stents with advanced features. The use of technology results in high use of bioabsorbable stents globally. The advances in vascular surgery has brought great focus in development and newer ways to solve the difficult clinical problems. The development of new alloys in the manufacture of stents is expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of bioabsorbable stents in the treatment of CADs and PADs.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing prevalence of CADs. There has been a rise in incidence of cardiac diseases globally, with cardiac arrest being the leading cause of death among individuals aged 60 years and above. According to CDC, cardiac disorders accounted for over 0.45 million deaths in the US each year. Hypertension is the most common reason for heart failure, which is caused due to rise in blood pressure in the arteries. This is an important risk factor for various CVDs like heart failure, stroke, CAD, and PVD.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stringent regulation for approval of devices. Regulatory authorities have enforced a stringent regulatory framework and labeling requirement for medical devices. These devices are always considered as high risk and undergo safety examination to demonstrate efficacy before they are granted approval. The FDA might delay or reject devices, which do not demonstrate the required safety.

Key vendors:

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Elixir Medical

Kyoto Medical Planning

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Other prominent vendors:

REVA Medical

Arterial Remodeling Technologies

Tepha

Meril Life Sciences

Amaranth Medical

Arterius

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by material

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4hjfl/globa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716