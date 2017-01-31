Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cufflinks Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cufflinks market to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cufflinks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is consumers' shift to customization of cufflinks. The varying customer preferences in terms of style, design, and comfort are fueling the demand for customized cufflinks globally. In response to the changing needs and demands of consumers, many manufacturers have introduced customized cufflinks, incorporating photos, monograms, and so on.

According to the report, one driver in market is rise in demand for French cuff shirts. French cuff shirts have been an essential component in European and American men's formal wear and are now gaining in favor worldwide. The high demand for French cuff shirts among working professionals is driving the sales of the global cufflinks market. The global menswear market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during 2016-2021.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is presence of fake products. The market faces significant challenges due to the increasing penetration of counterfeit products in the market. Counterfeit cufflinks have now become commonplace owing to their easy availability on the internet. Such products can prove detrimental to genuine cufflink manufacturers, who will then struggle to create and build trust among consumers for their brand.

Key vendors

Cartier

Louis Vuitton

Montblanc

Paul Smith

Tiffany

Other prominent vendors:

Armenta Collection

Burberry

CHANEL

CuffLinks

Dolce Gabbana

Giorgio Armani

GUCCI

HUGO BOSS

PRADA

Ralph Lauren

Tateossian

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Competitor landscape

Part 16: Key competitor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

Related Topics: Menswear, Apparel Accessories