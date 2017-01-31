Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cufflinks Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global cufflinks market to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Cufflinks Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in market is consumers' shift to customization of cufflinks. The varying customer preferences in terms of style, design, and comfort are fueling the demand for customized cufflinks globally. In response to the changing needs and demands of consumers, many manufacturers have introduced customized cufflinks, incorporating photos, monograms, and so on.
According to the report, one driver in market is rise in demand for French cuff shirts. French cuff shirts have been an essential component in European and American men's formal wear and are now gaining in favor worldwide. The high demand for French cuff shirts among working professionals is driving the sales of the global cufflinks market. The global menswear market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during 2016-2021.
Further, the report states that one challenge in market is presence of fake products. The market faces significant challenges due to the increasing penetration of counterfeit products in the market. Counterfeit cufflinks have now become commonplace owing to their easy availability on the internet. Such products can prove detrimental to genuine cufflink manufacturers, who will then struggle to create and build trust among consumers for their brand.
Key vendors
- Cartier
- Louis Vuitton
- Montblanc
- Paul Smith
- Tiffany
Other prominent vendors:
- Armenta Collection
- Burberry
- CHANEL
- CuffLinks
- Dolce Gabbana
- Giorgio Armani
- GUCCI
- HUGO BOSS
- PRADA
- Ralph Lauren
- Tateossian
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Competitor landscape
Part 16: Key competitor analysis
Part 17: Appendix
