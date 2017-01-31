BUFFALO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/31/17 -- This week Ingram Micro Inc. is hosting its annual U.S. Sales Kickoff and President's Club event at the Buffalo Convention Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo, N.Y. The four-day event marks the second year in a row the world's largest global technology distributor has gathered its sales and executive teams in Buffalo to collaborate and celebrate, bringing together hundreds of associates, executives and technology vendors.

"Buffalo is a beautiful community filled with history, energy and some of the best people you will ever meet, including our more than 1,600 Ingram Micro employees who work in the city," said Susan O'Sullivan, vice president, Ingram Micro. "Our annual sales kickoff and President's Club are a big deal in our company and we're excited to once again host these high-energy events in a city that's been so good to us and continues to play such an important role in the lives of so many."

Throughout the kickoff event, attendees will network, focus on honing their sales skills and listen to and learn from stories of success and better business outcomes from their peers, Ingram Micro partners and guest speakers. Event speakers include Ingram Micro's Senior Vice President of Go-To-Market Kirk Robinson and Executive Vice President and Group President of the Americas Paul Bay. Channel IT Strategist, CEO and Chief Analyst Larry Walsh of the 2112 Group is keynoting the event and will discuss how technology is changing business outcomes. Inspirational keynote speaker John Maclean will also address the group.

"This time together is essential for teambuilding and sharing best practices for our sales associates, who work within three main offices and across numerous field offices throughout the U.S.," explains Robinson, who is hosting both events, along with other Ingram Micro executives. "Our focus for this annual kickoff is to share best practices, build stronger relationships across our many business units, and idea share on how we can and will better serve our customers and continue to lead this industry forward. Simultaneously, we will use this opportunity to showcase the best of Buffalo and give back to a city that has been elemental in our success over the years."

As part of its "Ingram Micro Gives Back" efforts, two teams of Ingram Micro associates will square off to play in the 2nd annual Queen City Classic Hockey Tournament at the RiverWorks complex. Associates from the Buffalo office will join the sales team at the event, which raises money for Heritage Christian Services and features a spirited on-ice battle between the two associate teams.

Additionally, the Ingram Micro executive team will visit Roswell Park Cancer Institute to present a check to Mikey's Way for $10,000. The money was raised during Ingram Micro's 21st annual charity golf tournament in July of last year.

During the week, Ingram Micro and its vendor partners will also host a night out in downtown Buffalo for all those in attendance. The evening promises to be good for Buffalo businesses including local restaurants, watering holes and any place with a karaoke machine.

"Giving back to the communities we live in, work in and visit is a top priority for Ingram Micro," said Bay. "Our annual Sales Kickoff and President's Club present an ongoing opportunity to educate, learn from and inspire our associates and channel partners, as well as celebrate our successes and support those who will use our efforts to spread good vibes and build a better future."

The event closes with the President's Club, a celebration of the top-performing sales representatives and business relationships that have shattered growth records and redefined excellence. Nearly 1,700 associates and their guests will attend the awards ceremony and party at the Buffalo Convention Center.

