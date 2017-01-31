Decisions of extraordinary shareholder's meeting of AUGA group, AB which took place on 31st January , 2017:



1. Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company.



-To decrease the number of the Supervisory Board members of the Company from 5 (five) to 3 (three).



-To decrease the number of the Board members of the Company from 7 (seven) to 5 (five).



-To amend the competence of the Board and procedure on concluding the Company's transactions.



-With respect to above taken decisions to amend the Articles of Association of the Company and approve the new wording of the Articles of Association.



2. Election of the Supervisory Board.



2.1. To recall members of the Supervisory Board of the Company with regard changes of Articles of Association (change number of members of the Supervisory Board);



2.2. To elect members of the Supervisory Board of the Company:



(i) Vladas Lašas;



(ii) Rimantas Rudzkis;



(iii) Liudas Navickas.



3. Regarding of the power of attorney.



To authorise (with the power to delegate) the General Manager of the Company to sign the amended wording of Articles of Association of the Company as well as to sign any and all documents and execute any actions in order to register new Articles of Association of the Company in the Register of Legal Persons.



All documents possessed by the Company related to the agenda of the Meeting, are available at the headquarters of AUGA group AB, Konstitucijos av. 21C, Vilnius, Lithuania (tel. +370 5 233 53 40) and also available online at www.auga.lt



Attached:



1. Articles of Association.



Vladas Bagavicius Member of the Board tel. +370 5 233 5340



