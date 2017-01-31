Research and Markets - Global Automotive Display System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.76%, 2017-2021 with Alpine Electronics, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Fujitsu & Garmin Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive display system market to grow at a CAGR of 18.76% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Display System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is trends in HUDs and instrument cluster space. Introduction of next-generation microdisplay technologies to enable advent of advanced HUDs. The introduction of various microdisplay technologies such as digital light processing (DLP), LCD, liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS), and OLED have enabled HUD manufacturers to develop efficient HUDs with a large field of view.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is falling prices of LCD/TFT displays to increase sales of display systems. We believe that the falling prices of LCD/TFT and OLED displays are an added advantage for the automotive display system market. This is because the OEMs may find it less pressurizing from the cost point for the introduction of the same in the mass-market at least toward the end of the forecast period in developed regions such as the Americas and Europe.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is possibility of a system failure due to software malfunction to complicate use of instrument cluster type automotive displays. As the automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster exhibits the ability to be integrated with in-vehicle systems such as ADAS and navigation systems, a potential malfunction in one of the software related to the interface may lead to a system crash.
Key vendors:
- Alpine Electronics
- Continental
- Delphi Automotive
- DENSO
- Fujitsu
- Garmin
- KYOCERA Display
- LG Display
- Nippon Seiki
- Panasonic
- Pioneer
- Robert Bosch
- Valeo
- Visteon
- Yazaki
Other prominent vendors:
- Magneti Marelli
- Texas Instruments
- TI Automotive
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type of display system
Part 07: Market segmentation by geography
Part 08: Market drivers
Part 09: Market challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9g9x7c/global_automotive
