EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Investment Edison issues review on Deutsche Beteiligungs 31-Jan-2017 / 16:15 GMT/BST London, UK, 31 January 2017 *Edison issues review on Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)* FY16 proved to be a significant year for Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG). In addition to generating strong NAV returns and maintaining an elevated level of portfolio activity similar to FY15, the scale of the business was increased materially by the launch of DBAG Fund VII, with commitments of EUR1bn, and DBAG's EUR38.6m capital increase. These developments have broadened the opportunity set for potential investments and position DBAG favourably to grow portfolio value over the medium term, while a new sustainable dividend policy aims to provide shareholders with greater visibility over future distributions. DBAG shares are trading at a 36.2% premium to 30 September 2016 NAV. In our view, the c EUR130m premium represents the market-implied value of DBAG's fund services business, which is not reflected in the NAV. A EUR1.20 dividend has been proposed for FY16, representing a 3.6% yield and setting a base level for payments in future years under the new dividend policy. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2]

