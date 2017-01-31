Cloud Amber Announced as Winner in Government's £20 Million Low Emission Transport Programme

LONDON, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud Amber is pleased to confirm its success in the Government's Low Emission Freight and Logistics Trial as announced by Transport Minister, John Hayes.

As one of only 20 organisations selected to receive a share in the £20 million programme, Cloud Amber (an Idox company) was recognised as an organisation capable of supporting the Government's target to cut emissions and improve air quality.

The winning project, developed by Cloud Amber in conjunction with Checkedsafe, is centered around ground-breaking smartphone application Greenwave - the only solution of its type in existence.

The application uses traffic signal data to transform fleet driver behaviour by encouraging them to drive in a more efficient manner via gamification. Drivers are awarded a green score each time they drive, based on both their driving style and how they approach traffic signals. Points accumulate over the month with a monthly league board rewarding the driver with the highest score.

Cloud Amber's Head of Transport Richard Thurbin, commented:

"The development of Greenwave demonstrates that we are committed to supporting the Government's agenda to meeting the UK's CO2 reduction and zero emission targets. There is no known solution of this type in existence - which uses data feeds from existing infrastructure to provide drivers with live updates enabling them to change their driving style. We are excited to see what the future will hold for this type of innovative, transport management solution."

The solution will be deployed as a trial on 12 Masternaut-equipped vehicles in Amey's Birmingham Highways utility contract over a 6-month period to monitor the impact on MPG and vehicle emissions. The aim being to deliver a 10% reduction in monthly fuel costs and CO2 emissions.

Transport Minister John Hayes said:



"It is fantastic that Cloud Amber is willing to explore low and zero emission technologies, which will help improve air quality and reduce pollution in towns and cities.



"This is yet another important significant step towards this government's commitment to reduce carbon emissions from transport to help tackle climate change. We are already making headway through our investment in low emission vehicles, greener public transport and walking and cycling, as well as grants for innovative advanced biofuels projects."

For more information on the Greenwave project, please contact Product Manager, Mo Tarki at: mo.tarki@idoxgroup.com

Janice Scott-Morgan, marketing@idoxgroup.com