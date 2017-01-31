On 2 December, 2016 AUGA group, AB announced a notification on material event with regard acquisition of shares of KTG AGRAR SE subsidiaries in Lithuania and Germany. AUGA group, AB has informed that transaction will be completed upon receipt of permission of the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania to acquire KTG companies. Such permission has been received on 12 January, 2017.



AUGA group, AB informs that acquisition of below listed KTG AGRAR SE subsidiaries is completed:



1. KTG Agrar UAB; 2. UAB Agrar Raseiniai; 3. UAB Agrar Mažeikiai; 4. UAB PAE Agrar; 5. UAB Delta Agrar . 6. fentus 10. GmbH; 7. norus 26. AG; 8. LT Holding AG;



Vladas Bagavicius Member of the Board tel. +37061031807