Toronto, January 31, 2017 (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:



As a result of the exercise of employee stock options and the vesting of employee share units from January 1, 2017 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 726,167,102 common shares with voting rights as at January 31, 2017.



About Lundin Mining



Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the USA, Portugal, and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the world-class Tenke Fungurume copper/cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The Company has entered into an agreement to sell its indirect equity stake in Tenke Fungurume.



On Behalf of the Board,



Paul Conibear, President and CEO



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on January 31, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



