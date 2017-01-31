sprite-preloader
Silver Wheaton to Release 2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 21, 2017

VANCOUVER, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --


TSX:SLW
NYSE:SLW

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSX: SLW) (NYSE: SLW) will release 2016 fourth quarter and full year results on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, after market close.

A conference call will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2017, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191
    Dial from outside Canada or the US:   1-647-427-7450
    Pass code:                            64357311
    Live audio webcast:                   http://www.silverwheaton.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until March 29, 2017, at 11:59 pm (Eastern Time). The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056
    Dial from outside Canada or the US:   1-416-849-0833
    Pass code:                            64357311
    Archived audio webcast:               http://www.silverwheaton.com

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Silver Wheaton Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@silverwheaton.com, Website: http://www.silverwheaton.com



