Company Announcement no. 2/2017



With reference to company announcement dated 23 January 2017, Nasdaq Iceland has now approved BankNordik's request to remove its shares from trading on Nasdaq Iceland.



The BankNordik shares will continue to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen under the current ISIN FO0000000088 (ticker BANKNORDIK).



The last day of trading of BankNordik's shares on Nasdaq Iceland will be Monday 13 February 2017.



The continued listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen will enable all shareholders to trade BankNordik shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen after the removal from trading on Nasdaq Iceland. No action is required by BankNordik shareholders.



Further information:



Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348



BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group has total assets of DKK 15.9bn and 416 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Copenhagen. www.banknordik.com