Today Logitech (SIX:LOGN) (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced a complete reinvention of presentation control with the Logitech® Spotlight™ Presentation Remote. Unlike the traditional slide clicker or laser pointer of the past, Spotlight is designed to help you become a more confident presenter. Spotlight is an advanced tool that goes well beyond laser pointing, and enables you to highlight and magnify on-screen content in an engaging and powerful way so you can better underscore your point.

"Presentations are nerve-wracking," said Marcel Stolk, senior vice president of the Creativity and Productivity business group at Logitech. "For most, the main stumbling block is a lack of confidence we just get nervous. Spotlight is easier to use and, most importantly, gives you new ways to engage your audience versus a hard-to-see laser pointer."

Spotlight is a new standard in presentation control. It allows you to effortlessly navigate slides and interact with on-screen content from up to 100 feet away. With the advanced pointer system you can highlight and magnify points on your slide in pixel-perfect detail, so the audience stays engaged throughout your talk. Spotlight also has mouse-like cursor control to play videos and open links, and unlike a laser, the cursor and highlights are visible to both a live audience and those on a video conference.

Spotlight pairs with a powerful app so you can set the stage even before your presentation begins. In the app you can toggle pointer mode, set timed vibration alerts or activate more advanced functions like volume control with hand gestures.

"We know how important reliable technology is for helping speakers feel confident on stage," said Lisa Choi Owens, head of global partnerships at TED. "Using technologies like Logitech Spotlight allows our speakers to focus on their talks, and deliver ideas worth spreading."

Logitech Spotlight also connects instantly via USB receiver or Bluetooth® Smart technology. It is plug-and-play on most devices and compatible with all popular presentation apps. Plus, it features smart recharging one minute of charge gives three hours of use so you will never be caught off guard.

Logitech and TED plan to launch a worldwide search for aspiring communicators who will be invited to participate in an exclusive Spotlight Presentation Academy at the TED Theater in New York. Armed with a Spotlight presentation remote, attendees will have the opportunity to work with industry experts to enhance their presentation skills. Through this program, the two companies aim to inspire and support communities of presenters and idea-sharers worldwide. More details regarding the search will be announced in the coming weeks.

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote is available today from Logitech and Apple for a suggested retail price of $129.99, and will be available from additional retailers worldwide in March. For more information about the product's features and functionality, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook.

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

