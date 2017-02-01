On 1 February 2017, the Register of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania registered a new wording of the By-laws of Telia Lietuva, AB that continues activities of TEO LT, AB under a new name, following the reorganization process whereby AB Omnitel and AB Baltic Data Center were merged into TEO LT, AB.



AB Omnitel and AB Baltic Data Center terminate their activities as legal entities, and their and TEO LT, AB activities are carried on by Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter - "Telia" or "the Company"). Telia will take over all assets, rights and obligations of AB Omnitel and AB Baltic Data Center.



The Company's authorized capital remains unchanged and is equal to 168,957,810.02 euro. It consist of 582,613,138 ordinary registered shares of 0.29 euro par value each. The Company's shareholder proprietary and non-property rights remain unchanged.



In the nearest future, the Company's code at Nasdaq stock exchange will be changed from TEO1L to TEL1L.



In addition, a new wording of Telia Lietuva subsidiary Telia Customer Service LT, UAB (changed the name from UAB Lintel) is registered. The Contact Centers of this subsidiary provide customer care services to customers of Telia Lietuva and directory inquiry services 118 to external customers.



