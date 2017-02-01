Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announces today the appointment of Marie-Annick Darmaillac as Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. She reports to Frédéric Crépin, Member of the Management Board and General Counsel of the Vivendi group.

Before joining Vivendi, Marie-Annick Darmaillac served as Head of Internal Talent Promotion and Development at Canal+Group. Prior to that, from 2005 to 2015, she was Deputy General Counsel of Groupe Bolloré, responsible for the professional development of high potential managers and in charge of ethical and sustainable development issues. Marie-Annick Darmaillac is a trained judge and has held several positions in this capacity, notably Deputy Head of Continuing Education at the French National School of Magistracy.

