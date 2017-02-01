SHIRE PLC - Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights

February 1, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company"), in accordance with 5.6.1R of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA") Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules, notifies the market of the following:

As at January 31, 2017, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprised 904,604,289 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights and a further 7,971,461 ordinary shares held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 904,604,289. This is the figure which should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

Sarah Rixon

Company Secretarial Assistant

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018 Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874 Media Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607 Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

