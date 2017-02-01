Ecolab Inc. announced today that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Laboratoires Anios. Based in Lille, France, Anios is a leading hygiene and disinfection products manufacturer primarily for the healthcare market. 2016 sales of the acquired business were approximately €228 million ($245 million). The total transaction consideration, including satisfaction of outstanding debt, was approximately €750 million ($800 million).

A trusted partner at more than one million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With 2015 sales of $13.5 billion and 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

(ECL-A)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005683/en/

Contacts:

Ecolab Inc.

Investor Contacts:

Michael Monahan, 651-250-2809

or

Andrew Hedberg, 651-250-2185