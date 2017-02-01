Research and Markets - Laser Cutting Machine Market in the US to Grow 5.50%, 2017-2021 with Bystronic, Coherent, IPG Photonics, Mazak Optonics & TRUMPF

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laser Cutting Machine Market in the US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The laser cutting machine market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Laser Cutting Machine Market in The US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is use of fiber lasers for micro-cutting applications in medical device industry. Micromachining is a technology that has become vital to the medical devices industry. However, until very recently major applications of lasers in the medical field was in welding, cutting, and drilling a variety of products. At present, in the medical devices industry, micro-cutting is playing an important role in the cutting of stents.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing need to develop superior-quality products. At present, the manufacturing scenario is very different from what it used to be a decade ago. With advances in technology and innovation, it is possible to produce parts quickly, efficiently, and at lower costs. One such advanced technology used nowadays is laser cutting. This technique is used to produce parts at record speeds in industrial manufacturing processes while simultaneously saving on costs.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is uncertainties in business policies due to recent us presidential elections. With the election of Donald Trump as the new US president, there have been widespread changes in the trade as well as employment aspects in the country. This is expected to significantly impact not only the country's economy but the global economy as well.

Key vendors:



Bystronic

Coherent

IPG Photonics

Mazak Optonics

TRUMPF

Other prominent vendors:



Vytek Laser Systems

Amada America

Jenoptik

Hypertherm

Cutlite Penta

DANOBATGROUP

CYLASER

Laser Photonics

BLM

Sahajanand Laser Technology

Cincinnati



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



