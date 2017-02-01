Research and Markets - Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market to Grow 7.78% by 2021, with Sinopec, Dynasol, LCY Chemical, LyondellBasell & Industries PolyOne Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Feb 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global thermoplastic elastomers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing applications of thermoplastic copolyesters and TPVs. There is an increasing usage of copolyesters and TPVs over the other TPEs by automotive manufacturers in recent years. Although all types of TPEs can be used to replace natural rubber and EPDM in automotive applications, the majority of the manufacturers prefer copolyesters and TPVs over other counterparts. This is due to their superior chemical and physical properties, such as lightweight, abrasion resistance, and excellent electrical properties.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is replacement of conventional materials. TPEs are increasingly replacing conventionally used materials, such as EPDM (M-class), NBR, PVC, and conventional plastics in various applications, including automotive, electronics, healthcare, and packaging. The replacement of traditional materials with TPEs is significant in the automotive industry. Conventional materials are used in a range of applications, including sealing systems of door and window seals, and for manufacturing ancillaries of automotive interiors, such as instrument and door panels.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatile raw material prices. Constant fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing TPEs poses a challenge to the manufacturers. Styrene, butadiene, ethylene, and polypropylene, the major raw materials used for producing TPEs, are produced from petrochemicals, such as ethane, butane, propane, and naphtha. The price of these petrochemicals depends on the price of the crude oil.

Key vendors:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Dynasol

LCY Chemical

LyondellBasell Industries

PolyOne

Other prominent vendors:

Arkema

BASF

Covestro

DuPont

Evonik

Huntsman

TSRC

