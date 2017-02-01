Technavio has announced the top nine leading vendors in their recentglobal visible light communication (VLC) marketreport. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global VLC market will grow at CAGR of 77.86% during the forecast period. The VLC market is in its nascent stage. There is a growing demand for an alternative wireless communication technology because of the crowding of the RF bandwidth. This will result in the adoption of VLC technology during the forecast period. As the VLC technology is based on LEDs, it does not face distortions or spectrum deficits and can transfer data at very high speeds.

Competitive vendor landscape

VLC is an emerging technology that has gained much attention from academic, research, and standardization perspectives. The evolution in LED technology has provided the decisive push for the adoption of this technology. VLC is still in the introductory phase and has not been able to gain much market acceptance yet. This technology may be employed as a complementary technology to the existing wireless networks.

"The VLC market has a high growth potential and is witnessing new product development, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships across the value chain. The market will develop further during the forecast period due to factors such as increased government funding, faster and safer transfer of data, R&D activities, bandwidth limitation, and acceptance among electronic device manufacturers," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio.

Thus, the emergence of new opportunities in the market such as mobile companies looking to integrate the technology into their smart devices and lighting companies looking to enter the market will propel the long-term growth of the global visible light communications market during the forecast period.

Top nine visible light communication market vendors

fSONA Networks

fSONA Networks engages in the manufacture of a line of SONAbeam free space optical wireless products for the broadband access market. The company's products serve enterprise clients, military, government, wireless service providers, and high-frequency trading firms who need low latency communications. Its product portfolio includes LAN bridging, free space optical wireless communications equipment for last mile access, and PCS/cellular backhaul applications.

GE

GE has established its presence in the VLC market with its offerings through the lighting segment. The company offers indoor positioning system. The GE LED lighting fixtures is embedded with indoor location technology. The solution integrates VLC, BLE, and inertial device sensors. It supports iOS and Android applications on smart devices that are equipped with a camera and Bluetooth Smart technology.

LightPointe Communications

LightPointe Communications provides and manufactures broadband optical networking products such as outdoor wireless bridges for building-to-building enterprise connectivity and point-to-point 4G/LTE applications, E-Band, and V-Band Radios. The company uses distributors and resellers to reach local and global markets. The company's products are used by telecom carriers, businesses, schools, and military and government.

LVX System

LVX Systemmanufactures and markets the LVX system. The LVX system is a group of LED bulbs and dedicated equipment allowing the transmission of data by the rapid flickering of the LED bulbs.

Nakagawa Laboratories

Nakagawa Laboratories is engaged in the R&D and sales of optical wireless communication technology. It is a part of the Visible Light Communications Consortium (VLCC). It aims to speed up and promote the standardization of VLC technology. One of its products is the Visible Light ID System Development Kit. This kit helps in creating awareness and increase knowledge about VLC and aid in application development on VLC ID connection.

Oledcomm

Oledcomm is a leading provider of Li-Fi network interface devices enabling high-speed wireless data communication using the LED lighting network. The company designs and manufacturers Li-Fi equipment for the personal electronics, datacom, telecom, industrial markets, and LBS. The company's product portfolio includes Li-Fi hubs, Li-Fi adapters, Li-Fi routers, switches, LED drivers, DC-DC power supplies, network power supplies, and LED lighting.

Outstanding Technology

Outstanding Technology is based in Japan and has developed a technology known as Visilink, which is a VLC solution that provides omnipresent network connectivity using LED lighting infrastructure. The technology can operate at long distances or close proximity with pinpoint accuracy. It offers network access through nontraditional environments including electronic signage, general LED lighting, and computer/television displays.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips offers a patented VLC technology for the company's indoor positioning system, which consists of LED fixtures, a cloud-based location database, and a software development kit that customers can use to build their mobile interaction platform.

pureLiFi

pureLiFi is engaged in light communications technology. It develops Li-Fi technology, which uses visible light spectrum instead of radio frequencies for wireless data communication. The company was established in 2012 as pureVLC Ltd. and changed its name to pureLiFi in November 2013.

