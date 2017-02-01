Several emerging markets in Africa have become the new popular sourcing hubs in the global textile and apparel industry in recent years namely Ethiopia and Kenya are leading the trend. However, other nations in the region, for example Nigeria, may experience some turbulences in the sector. Details about apparel exports growth in Ethiopia and Kenya, as well as the challenges faced by Nigerian textile industry are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Market opportunities in Africa's textiles industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ethiopia's textile and apparel export on rise

The total export value of Ethiopia's textile and apparel industry has had a substantial growth over the last decade, reaching USD 41 million in fiscal year 2015/16, according to the Ethiopian Textile Industry Development Institute (ETIDI). The Ethiopian government has planned to further boost exports to reach USD 1 billion by 2020.

Low labour cost, availability of raw material, and preferential trading agreements such as Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and Common Markets of East Africa (COMESA) are some of the main factors to fuel the sector. Many international companies such as H&M, Tesco, Gap, and Walmart etc, are now manufacturing or sourcing textile and apparel products from Ethiopia.

Kenya's textile and apparel industry gains greater share in the global market

Kenya's textile and apparel industry has earned its reparation in the global market as one of the leading emerging garment suppliers for high-volumes of bulk basis. In 2015, Kenya's total apparel exports reached USD 380 million. This figure is expected to grow by 5% in 2016 to reach USD 400 million, according to Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

Despite being a small sector comparing to apparel industries in Bangladesh or Pakistan, Kenya's textile and apparel industry has maintained a staggering double-digit growth rates in its apparel export, industrial employment and investment over the last few years.

Nigeria's textile industry faces big challenges, despite minimum wage increase

Nigeria increased the minimum wage for textile workers by 13% to Nigerian Naira 32,000 in December 2016. This wage increase enables textile workers to better face the struggles associated with Nigeria's current economic recession. However, the wage hike does not help Nigeria's textile industry to recover from downward trend.

Currently textiles smuggling, cotton shortages, unsatisfied electricity demand, and financing issues are some of the major challenges that drag Nigeria's textile industry from moving forward.

