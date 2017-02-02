Cloud-Based Building Information Modeling Solution on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Improves Design Speed, Accuracy and Collaboration

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that Kengo Kuma Associates (KKAA), Japan's leading architecture firm, is using the "Design for Fabrication" industry solution experience to enhance the quality and efficiency of its architectural designs with a cloud-based collaborative design environment.

V&A Museum of Design Dundee Credits Kengo Kuma Associates (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

KKAA's designs introduce organic materials that are native to an architectural site's region a sophisticated blend of architecture and nature that infuses bamboo, wood, stones and other resources with lengths, angles, cross-sections, arches, patterns and other parameters. Notable international projects include New National Stadium (Tokyo's 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Stadium, ongoing), the V&A Museum of Design in Dundee, Scotland (ongoing), the China Academy of Art's Folk Art Museum (Hangzhou, China) and Saint-Denis Pleyel Emblematic Train Station (Paris, France, ongoing).

Dassault Systèmes' "Design for Fabrication" industry solution experience, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, provides KKAA with a reliable digital design and collaborative environment, for concept design through fabrication of any architecture project. This building information modeling solution (BIM) enhances KKAA's parametric design operation and data accuracy capabilities in its design and downstream processes. It also helps KKAA handle organic materials, whose different shapes, lengths and other irregular factors make their use in architecture difficult.

In addition, because of the cloud, "Design for Fabrication" offers KKAA the scalability to support projects with colleagues in Tokyo, Paris and Beijing. It facilitates real-time access to a single source of project data, enabling KKAA to create more informed designs anytime and anywhere, reduce later rework, and more accurately predict project costs and timelines. KKAA has the flexibility to improve and refine designs to reflect detailed customer requirements, and can share design models with all stakeholders.

"'Design for Fabrication' provides us with design control capabilities that improve our design speed and accuracy dramatically," said Toshiki Meijo, Chief of Design Division, KKAA. "Our team can access a single digital resource to better coordinate projects, gather feedback and make any necessary design adjustments. In the future, we plan to deepen this level of collaboration in order to manage multiple projects across offices worldwide while maintaining the high caliber of our designs."

"Our industry solution experiences tailored for the architecture, engineering and construction industry provide digital continuity between design data and the fabrication model for the shop floor, to reduce redundant design, waste and rework," said Marty Doscher, Vice President, Architecture, Engineering Construction Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Architects at KKAA can more efficiently work with fabricators and builders across the globe to create breathtaking architectural experiences."

