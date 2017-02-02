Tikkurila Oyj: Preliminary investigation regarding Tikkurila has been closed

Tikkurila Oyj

Press Release

February 2, 2017 at 9.00 a.m. (CET+1)

A former software provider of Tikkurila submitted a request for preliminary investigation regarding Tikkurila Oyj in November 2015. The authority in charge of the preliminary investigation informed Tikkurila on February 1, 2017, that it has decided to discontinue the preliminary investigation and close the case.

The preliminary investigation was related to a civil dispute that had already been handled in arbitral tribunal. The arbitral tribunal gave its award at the beginning of February 2016. According to the award, Tikkurila has no liability towards the claimant.

Tikkurila commented the matter previously on March 1, 2016.



For further information, please contact:

Antti Kiuru, Tikkurila Oyj, Group Vice President, Legal, mobile +358 400 686 488, antti.kiuru@tikkurila.com (mailto:antti.kiuru@tikkurila.com)



Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Tikkurila Oyj via Globenewswire

