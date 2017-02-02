sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,841 Euro		-0,003
-0,01 %
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,992
34,448
09:03
34,113
34,316
09:03
02.02.2017 | 08:47
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 2

Press Release

Krasnodar

February 2, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (February 2, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name"Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF)
2Reason for notification
a)Position / statusNotification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit")
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NamePublic Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
b)LEI-
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) (RUB.)Volume(s)
9,65549
9,65563
9,6555
9,6551
9,6551
9,65710
9,65925
9,6602
9,6602
9,66010
9,66020
9,66125
9,66430
9,66525
9,66510
9,665200
9,6662
9,66610
9,6682
9,6691
9,6697
9,66630
9,6669
9,66722
9,66756
9,66825
9,6689
9,66924
9,67010
9,67020
9,67225
9,6732
9,6744
9,6754
9,6765
9,6762
9,6761
9,67777
9,6774
9,6771
9,67825
9,6801
9,6803
9,6805
9,6803
9,6812
9,68325
9,6841
9,6862
9,6873
9,6871
9,6871
9,6874
9,68848
9,6881
9,6892
9,68925
9,69018
9,69056
9,69011
9,6906
9,69057
9,69062
9,691100
9,69325
9,6941
9,6944
9,6952
9,69520
9,69725
9,6991
9,69950
9,69950
9,70030
9,6991
9,70099
9,70050
9,7001
9,70037
9,70062
9,70025
9,70025
9,70021
9,7001
9,70018
9,70016
9,70015
9,7004
9,7003
9,70010
9,70010
9,7002
9,70027
9,7005
9,70019
9,70023
9,70024
9,7001
9,7001
9,6881
9,6881
9,6893
9,69025
9,69319
9,69320
9,69425
9,6952
9,6962
9,6972
9,698100
9,69925
9,6992
9,7001
9,7001
9,7001
9,70030
9,70025
9,70015
9,70011
9,70011
9,7001
9,7004
9,7006
9,7008
9,70025
9,7002
9,70015
9,70015
9,7001
9,70014
9,7002
9,70010
9,70022
9,7003
9,7001
9,70012
9,7004
9,70012
9,7008
9,70013
9,70025
9,7008
9,70012
9,7005
9,7006
9,700189
9,7006
9,7001
9,7006
9,7002
9,70033
9,7005
9,7002
9,70020
9,7005
9,7008
9,70018
9,70014
9,70011
9,70026
9,70015
9,7001
9,7002
9,7002
9,7003
9,7001
9,7009
9,70016
9,70011
9,70014
9,70024
9,68014
9,68024
9,68425
9,68920
9,6941
9,69530
9,69530
9,69625
9,6962
9,6976
9,6986
9,69977
9,69996
9,6991
9,69915
9,7001
9,70077
9,70010
9,700100
9,70025
9,70015
9,70011
d)Aggregate information:
- aggregate volume;
- price.
Price (RUB.)Aggregate volume
9,689.583,611
e)Date of the transactionJanuary 31,2017
f)Place of the transactionMoscow Exchange (MISX)

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2017 PR Newswire