PJSC MAGNIT - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Press Release

Krasnodar

February 2, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (February 2, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name "Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF) 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI - 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB.) Volume(s) 9,655 49 9,655 63 9,655 5 9,655 1 9,655 1 9,657 10 9,659 25 9,660 2 9,660 2 9,660 10 9,660 20 9,661 25 9,664 30 9,665 25 9,665 10 9,665 200 9,666 2 9,666 10 9,668 2 9,669 1 9,669 7 9,666 30 9,666 9 9,667 22 9,667 56 9,668 25 9,668 9 9,669 24 9,670 10 9,670 20 9,672 25 9,673 2 9,674 4 9,675 4 9,676 5 9,676 2 9,676 1 9,677 77 9,677 4 9,677 1 9,678 25 9,680 1 9,680 3 9,680 5 9,680 3 9,681 2 9,683 25 9,684 1 9,686 2 9,687 3 9,687 1 9,687 1 9,687 4 9,688 48 9,688 1 9,689 2 9,689 25 9,690 18 9,690 56 9,690 11 9,690 6 9,690 57 9,690 62 9,691 100 9,693 25 9,694 1 9,694 4 9,695 2 9,695 20 9,697 25 9,699 1 9,699 50 9,699 50 9,700 30 9,699 1 9,700 99 9,700 50 9,700 1 9,700 37 9,700 62 9,700 25 9,700 25 9,700 21 9,700 1 9,700 18 9,700 16 9,700 15 9,700 4 9,700 3 9,700 10 9,700 10 9,700 2 9,700 27 9,700 5 9,700 19 9,700 23 9,700 24 9,700 1 9,700 1 9,688 1 9,688 1 9,689 3 9,690 25 9,693 19 9,693 20 9,694 25 9,695 2 9,696 2 9,697 2 9,698 100 9,699 25 9,699 2 9,700 1 9,700 1 9,700 1 9,700 30 9,700 25 9,700 15 9,700 11 9,700 11 9,700 1 9,700 4 9,700 6 9,700 8 9,700 25 9,700 2 9,700 15 9,700 15 9,700 1 9,700 14 9,700 2 9,700 10 9,700 22 9,700 3 9,700 1 9,700 12 9,700 4 9,700 12 9,700 8 9,700 13 9,700 25 9,700 8 9,700 12 9,700 5 9,700 6 9,700 189 9,700 6 9,700 1 9,700 6 9,700 2 9,700 33 9,700 5 9,700 2 9,700 20 9,700 5 9,700 8 9,700 18 9,700 14 9,700 11 9,700 26 9,700 15 9,700 1 9,700 2 9,700 2 9,700 3 9,700 1 9,700 9 9,700 16 9,700 11 9,700 14 9,700 24 9,680 14 9,680 24 9,684 25 9,689 20 9,694 1 9,695 30 9,695 30 9,696 25 9,696 2 9,697 6 9,698 6 9,699 77 9,699 96 9,699 1 9,699 15 9,700 1 9,700 77 9,700 10 9,700 100 9,700 25 9,700 15 9,700 11 d) Aggregate information:

- aggregate volume;

- price. Price (RUB.) Aggregate volume 9,689.58 3,611 e) Date of the transaction January 31,2017 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX)

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Investor Relations Office MagnitIR@magnit.ru

Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562

Website: ir.magnit.com/ Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,075 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.