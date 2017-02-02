COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation SIXT LEASING SE EUR250mil 4yr

Post-stabilisation notice
2nd February 2017
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
SIXT LEASING SE
EUR250,000,000 1.125% Notes due 03 February 2021
Standalone documentation
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|SIXT LEASING SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DADR6
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 250,000,000
|Description:
|EUR250,000,000 1.125% Notes due 03 February 2021
|Stabilisation Manager (s):
|Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Stabilsation Managers:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co, KG
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.