Nasdaq Riga decided on February 2, 2017 to immediately remove observation status for AS "VEF Radiotehnika RRR" (RRR1R, ISIN: LV0000100972).



AS "VEF Radiotehnika RRR" has published an announcement on termination of its legal protection process. AS "VEF Radiotehnika RRR" has fully repaid the claims of secured creditors - SEB banka and the State Revenue Service. The company has covered the payments provided for unsecured creditors in the amount stipulated by the legal protection process plan.



Thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on September 19, 2014 have ceased to exist.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.