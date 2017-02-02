MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/02/17 -- Following the recent completion of the financing, Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA)(OTC PINK: ARVSF)(FRANKFURT: AV2) has made additions to its exploration and development team that will enable the Company to efficiently advance the Douay Gold Project ("Douay") by maximizing the quantity and quality of its defined mineral resources potential over the next 18 to 24 months. The new management team under the leadership of Keith Minty, Chief Operating Officer, brings a wealth of expertise that will be vital in positioning Aurvista as a preferred investment among small-cap explorers in Canada and Quebec.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of:

-- Alex Horvath, Exploration Manager, Canada -- Peter Karelse, Mineral Resources / Project Development Coordinator -- Antoine Yassa, Database Coordinator -- Yvan Bussieres, Douay Gold Project Coordinator.

Jean Lafleur, President and CEO of Aurvista stated: "I am confident that these appointments will significantly strengthen our management team. The expertise of our combined team is committed to value creation for Aurvista and our shareholders through operational excellence and growth via exploration and development. The new management appointments bring a significant amount of both intellectual capital and operational experience and will be key members of the Company as we grow our strong foundation of quality gold resources."

New Appointments

Alex Horvath, P. Eng., has a proven track record in exploration and project development business with over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Alex is a successful and trusted leader through his operational accomplishments. As Manager of Exploration based in Aurvista's Toronto office, Alex brings a strong reputation for managing large workforces in multiple exploration and mining projects in a variety of jurisdictions. As a Director, COO and VP Exploration at Champion Iron Ltd., from 2007 to 2016, Alex was instrumental in adding quality iron resources and reserves from a portfolio of projects in the Fermont Iron District (Quebec), and was one of the driving forces behind the acquisition of the Bloom Lake Iron Project, establishing Champion as a premier player in the iron ore space of Canada. He spent 20 years with Asarco Inc., and Asarco Exploration, where he held various responsibilities in exploration program planning and execution, worldwide project generation and evaluations, development and implementation of QAQC protocols, ore reserve estimates, technical audits, project and executive management. Alex is a graduate of the University of Toronto in Geological Engineering.

Peter Karelse, P. Geo., brings more than 30 years of broad-based experience in exploration, mineral resource development and underground and open pit mining specifically related to gold deposits. He will be a key independent contractor in the mineral resources estimations and project development based out of Aurvista's Toronto office. Peter was part of teams bringing three projects to production with an extensive experience in project logistics, budgeting and contract administration. Peter has had a long involvement with applying computer tools such as GEMCOM™, MapInfo™, DH Logger™, Fusion™, ArcGIS™ and AutoCAD™. Peter is a graduate of Cambrian College in Sudbury (Ontario) in Geological Engineering Technology.

Antoine Yassa, P. Geo., is a leading expert in database management and GEMCOM™ software in mineral resources estimations with more than 35 years in mineral exploration, project evaluations, 3D and resource modeling and mining projects in Canada, Africa, Russia, Turkey, Mongolia and Guyana. Antoine will bring his database management and QAQC skills to the Company as an independent contractor based in Rouyn-Noranda (Quebec). Antoine is a graduate of the University of Ottawa in Geology.

Yvan Bussieres, P. Geo., has been involved in mineral exploration and mining projects for nearly 40 years in precious and base metals, nickel, chromium, lithium, graphite and uranium, mostly in Canada but also West Africa. As an independent contractor with Explo-Logik Inc. (St-Hippolyte, Quebec), he will lead the exploration efforts at Douay. Yvan graduated from the University of Laval (Quebec City) in geological engineering.

All individuals are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101 regulations.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a junior gold exploration and development Company with 131,912,407 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTC Pink Sheets in the US. Aurvista's only asset is the Douay Gold Project, consisting of a 100% owned interest in 250 contiguous claims totaling 133.1 km2, plus a 90% interest in 5 contiguous claims totaling 0.2 km2 and a 75% interest (25% held by SOQUEM) in 32 contiguous claims totaling 11.9 km2. In total there are 287 claims covering 145.3 km2 located along a 20 km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Belt of northern Quebec. Douay is located 40 km SW of the Matagami Zinc Base Metal Camp and 150 km N of the Val-d'Or-Malartic gold Camp (both in Quebec).

In August, 2012, Aurvista updated the Mineral Resources estimates that included 657 holes in more than 185,000 metres drilled on Douay since its discovery to the end of March 2012. Douay contains base case Mineral Resources of 2.7 million tonnes of Indicated Resources at 2.76 g/t gold for 238,000 ounces above a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off grade. Under a sensitivity analysis cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold, the Indicated Resources total 2.5 million tonnes grading 2.98 g/t gold for 235,500 ounces. There were additional base case Inferred Resources of 115 million tonnes at 0.75 g/t gold for 2.75 million ounces above a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off grade. Under a sensitivity analysis cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold, the Inferred Resources total 62 million tonnes grading 1.06 g/t gold for 2.1 million ounces. Details can be viewed on the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com.

