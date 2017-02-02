Sulzer's MIXPACTMBarrelDose modular packaging and application system delivers easier application, increased shelf life for pharmaceutical ingredients and lower process costs. The portfolio on display at the exhibition also includes products from Sulzer's German subsidiary GEKA.

MIXPAC™ BarrelDose modular packaging and application system from Sulzer at PharmapackEU image source: Sulzer Mixpac, may be used free of charge (Photo: Business Wire)

Sulzer Mixpac and GEKA subsidiaries of Sulzer Ltd., a global leader in the manufacture and supply of liquid application and mixing technology products and services will present the award-winning MIXPACTM BarrelDose packaging and application system at Pharmapack in Paris on February 1 and 2, 2017. This unique modular system combines a pre-filled container with a selection of compatible applicators. The MIXPACTM BarrelDose system can be used for pharmaceutical, medical and veterinary applications, including for procedures such as pharyngeal anesthesia and gastroenterological treatments.

Modular system enhances storability and cuts costs

"The patent-protected BarrelDose system sets new standards in ease of application, ergonomics and process costs, as well as in terms of logistics," commented Daniel Strasser, Market Management Healthcare at Sulzer Mixpac. The system comprises two main components: a pre-filled polymer barrel and a range of compatible applicator systems for various types of application. "BarrelDose provides optimum barrier properties for pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as exceptional flexibility and safety when it comes to application," explained Daniel Strasser. The pre-filled container is made from a different material to the applicator (optimized COC polymer), resulting in a longer shelf life. Sensitive liquid ingredients are protected, while logistics and storage are simplified. Besides enhancing safety of application, this also guarantees optimum and even dispensing of ingredients. The system can be used with a variety of applicators spray, scraper, brush and drop thanks to the modular design.

Numerous customer benefits

The benefits for customers include safe and simple handling, a longer shelf life and lower logistics and storage costs. "Our award-winning MIXPAC™ BarrelDose modular packaging system for dispensing one- and two-component liquid substances ensures environmentally-friendly, low-cost packaging for pharmaceutical manufacturers combined with a wide range of applicators for dispensing in the medical and veterinary sectors our clients are fully convinced," said Pierre Michelet, Director Market Segment Healthcare at Sulzer, speaking about the innovative system. Daniel Strasser added: "The system is the innovative response to the growing trend towards precise drug application. Micro-bristle applicators combine deposition and application in a single system, increasing the precision of application."

Sulzer expands expertise and product portfolio with acquisition of GEKA

Sulzer will be showcasing products from recently acquired subsidiary GEKA at Pharmapack, alongside the award-winning MIXPACTM BarrelDose system. The German manufacturer leads the way in the production of application systems for the cosmetics industry and the healthcare sector. For Sulzer's customers, the acquisition translates into enhanced product development thanks to additional know-how and a wealth of experience. GEKA's products complement Sulzer's most important core competence: the controlled application of liquids onto small surfaces.

Sulzer Mixpac at Pharmapack

Paris expo, Hall 4, stand K43

