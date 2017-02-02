Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-02 14:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The change of name and trading code of TEO LT, AB will be valid in the Nasdaq INET trading system as of Friday, February 3, 2017. Orderbook id remains the same.



New Company name: Telia Lietuva, AB New trading code: TEL1L ISIN code: LT0000123911 Orderbook id: 28414



The orderbook TEO1L (id 28414) will be flushed on Thursday evening 02 February 2017 after market close.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.