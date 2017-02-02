Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-02 14:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush orders in TEO LT, AB (TEO1L, ISIN kodas LT0000123911) orderbook on 02-02-2017 after trading hours due to the change of the trading code from TEO1L into TEL1L.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
