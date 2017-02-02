sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

232,65 Euro		+0,05
+0,02 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
232,00
233,00
22:30
233,44
233,88
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC
TESLA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA MOTORS INC232,65+0,02 %