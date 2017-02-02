Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced today that Megan Watt has joined Everest Insurance as the new leader of its Claims Operation. Located in Liberty Corner, NJ, Megan will oversee all aspects of the Insurance Claims Operations and will report directly to Jonathan Zaffino, President of the North America Insurance Division.

Megan joins Everest from AIG, where she worked since 2000, having held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility within the AIG claims organization, most recently as Head of Complex Casualty Claims for AIG Property Casualty. From 1990 to 2000 Megan pursued her legal career as a Litigation Associate at various firms each specializing in insurance litigation, and ultimately became Partner at the law firm of Bollinger, Ruberry Garvey. While there she handled a variety of coverage issues, litigation strategies and ensuing litigation, including any necessary appellate work. Megan received her JD from New York Law School in 1989 and graduated cum laude from Barnard College-Columbia University in 1986. She is a member of the NY, NJ, Washington D.C. and IL Bar Associations.

Jonathan Zaffino commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Megan to Everest. She is an accomplished and action oriented leader, whose outstanding technical skills and capabilities speak for themselves. Throughout her accomplished career, Megan has been known as a leader who inspires collaboration among her team and those with whom she engages."

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), Limited provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest National Insurance Company and Everest Security Insurance Company provide property and casualty insurance to policyholders in the U.S. Everest Indemnity Insurance Company offers excess and surplus lines insurance in the U.S. Everest Insurance Company of Canada provides property and casualty insurance to policyholders in Canada. The Company also operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for property catastrophe risks. Everest Insurance refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestregroup.com.

