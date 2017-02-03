artec technologies AG (Bloomberg A6T:GR), a specialist for the storage and evaluation of real-time information from diverse sources from TV to the Internet, has announced an expansion of its business model to provide cloud-based artificial intelligence, analytics and cognitive solutions. Its new cloud platform for TV and online analyses will allow to integrate real-time analysis of initially 300 European TV stations with analytical feedback from social media such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

"Having invested into the evolution of our patented XentauriX technology platform, we are now ready to offer our high-end solutions also in the cloud," says artec CEO Thomas Hoffmann. "Customers will benefit from our decades-long experience in storing and evaluating real-time information from a wide variety of sources. For several years we already have been operating our own Cloud TV Service Center, mostly for internal purposes."

Operated on an SaaS basis, the platform offers companies the possibility to document, archive and research European TV channels in real-time. For example, the tools for detailed TV audience analysis co-developed by artec, combined with sentiment analyses of target audiences from social media, offer profound insights to assist programme planners and editors for making adjustments to improve their own ratings without investments.

The new artec services pull together technologies beyond the automated recognition of images, logos, texts, objects, faces and languages in video sequences. Beside the improved monitoring of content for rights owners, media organisations and advertising agencies, especially advertisers benefit from these services.

TARGETING MULTI-SCREEN USERS FOR MAXIMISING ADSPENDS

Thomas Hoffmann explains: "While watching TV, today's typical media consumer uses several devices such as smartphones and tablets. These "multi-screeners" are among the most valued and influential consumer groups. Our smart combination of technologies enhances the reach and impact of advertising. TV commercial can be timed to coincide with coordinated web campaigns in order to motivate multi-screeners to buy the advertised product or service. As a result, the ad spend's ROI is maximised."

About artec technologies AG

artec technologies AG (WKN 520958), based in Diepholz, Germany, develops and produces innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and analysis of video, audio and metadata in networks and on the Internet. www.artec.de

