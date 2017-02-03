In pursuance of the Danish Securities Trading Act's section 29, please be informed that SimCorp A/S on 2 February 2017 was informed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH that Allianz Global Investors Fund SICAV, a fund managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, now owns less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights.



Allianz Global Investors GmbH continues to hold on an aggregate basis more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of SimCorp in its capacity as parent company for a number of funds.



The shares are traded at NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S.



Questions may be addressed to Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8800).



SimCorp A/S