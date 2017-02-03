CELG Stock: Bullish on All FrontsI have had my eye on Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stock and the price action on the CELG stock chart continues to suggest that something is brewing. The Celgene stock price action has been bullish and I have to assume that the flavor of this brew is filled with hints of higher prices.The basis of my views are centered around technical analysis, which is the method I use to analyze investments. Technical analysis is based on the notion that historical price and volume data can be used to discern.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...