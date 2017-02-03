Company announcement 46 2016/17



Alleroed, 2017-02-03 13:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme, which was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back, amounts to DKK 150 million and runs from and including 1 September 2016 through 31 March 2017 at the latest.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 27 January 2017 - 2 February 2017:



Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 January 2017 8,000 100.25 802,000 30 January2017 9,000 100.55 904,950 31 January 2017 8,000 100.37 802,960 1 February 2017 10,000 100.46 1,004,600 2 February 2017 8,000 99.50 796,000



Accumulated the last 6 43,000 100.24 4,310,510 trading days Accumulated under the 1,294,488 107.93 139,709,336 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 1,294,488shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 1,556,436 treasury shares, equivalent to 3.96% of the company's total share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.



