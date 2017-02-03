The Swedish Version of Castellum's Annual Report 2016 is now Available on www.castellum.se

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Swedish version of Castellum's Annual Report 2016 is now available on our website. Printed Swedish Annual Report 2016 will be available in mid-February.

The English version of the Annual Report 2016 will be available on our website in mid-February.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 14:45 CET on February 3, 2017.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn,

CEO,

Phone +46-31-60-74-50

Ulrika Danielsson,

CFO,

Phone +46-31-60-74-74

www.castellum.se

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 71 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.3 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

Castellum is represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability. Further Castellum sustainability performance recently has been awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

