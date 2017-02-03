sprite-preloader
PJSC MAGNIT - Dividend Payment Update

Press-release

Krasnodar

February 3, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" Dividend Payment Update

Krasnodar, Russia (February 3, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the payment of dividends.

Please be informed that the Company has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the 9 months of the 2016 reporting year.

Type of securities:ordinary registered uncertified shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)RU000A0JKQU8
State registration number of the issue and the date of registration:1-01-60525-P as of 04.03.2004
Total amount of dividends accrued on shares following the results of the 9 months of the 2016 reporting year:11,926,078,092.60 rubles
Amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of the 9 months of the 2016 reporting year:126.12 rubles
Total number of the issuer's securities94,561,355 shares
Form of yield payment:monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation
Dividend record date:December 23, 2016
Dividend payment date for nominees:January 13, 2017
Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the shareholder register:February 3, 2017

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of 11,926,063,462.68 rubles.

The dividend amount of 14,629.92 rubles which accounts for 0.000123% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the absence of the bank account details required for the payment, and/or another creditor's delay.

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,494 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1.07 trillion and an EBITDA of RUB 108 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2017 PR Newswire