NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 24, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), if they purchased the Company's shares between April 25, 2012 and October 29, 2013, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

If you purchased shares of Southern Company and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 24, 2017.

Southern Company and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 30, 2013, Southern Company announced its third quarter 2013 financial results, disclosing an after-tax charge of $93 million "related to increased cost estimates for the construction" of a "clean coal" plant to be built in Kemper County, Mississippi (the "Kemper Plant") by its subsidiary, Mississippi Power. Southern Company also disclosed in an earnings conference call the same day that the in-service date for the Kemper Plant would be delayed until year-end 2014.

On this news, the price of Southern Company's shares plummeted.

