In der Wochensicht ist vorne: FACC 3,55% vor windeln.de 2,14%, KTM Industries 2,02%, Zalando 1,62%, Schaeffler 1,31%, Buwog 0,93%, WP AG 0,58%, Covestro 0,01%, Technogym 0%, Ferrari -0,09%, Scout24 -1,11%, Hella Hueck & Co -1,24%, Alibaba Group Holding -1,65%, PayPal -1,69%, TLG Immobilien -2,22%, Tele Columbus -2,83%, Rocket Internet -4,21% und GoPro -4,87%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Alibaba Group Holding 13,31% vor Rocket Internet 12,64% , FACC 10,85% , GoPro 9,24% , Schaeffler 9,06% , Covestro 8,58% , KTM Industries 6,06% , Technogym 5,67% , Hella Hueck &...

