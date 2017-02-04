sprite-preloader
Samstag, 04.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,32 Euro		+1,255
+3,21 %
WKN: 885427 ISIN: CA29250N1050 Ticker-Symbol: EN3 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,491
40,915
13:01
40,438
40,852
03.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENBRIDGE INC
ENBRIDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENBRIDGE INC40,32+3,21 %