Songa Offshore SE: January fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 97% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.Songa Endurance achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.Songa Encourage achieved an operational efficiency of 4% and an earnings efficiency of 4% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The rig has been at a sheltered location for equipment overhaul and inspection following the water ingress of 2 January 2017. The rig as of Saturday 4 February 2017 is on route back to the field and expected to be back in operation and on day rate within a few days.Songa Enabler achieved an operational efficiency of 75% and an earnings efficiency of 75% for the month. The rig is currently suspended and estimated to commence operations on 1 April 2017.Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment.6 February 2017Limassol, Cyprus