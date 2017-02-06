Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded engineering services assignment for Alto Maipo hydropower plant, Chile

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 6 February 2017 10:00 (EET)





Strabag SpA has awarded Pöyry with an engineering services assignment for the Alto Maipo hydropower project located in the Maipo river basin, Chile. The assignment includes review of constructability and preliminary engineering, detail design and preparation of tender documents for hydromechanical and electrical works, O&M Manuals and site supervision during installation and commissioning.





Strabag is one of the two main contractors for the Alto Maipo hydropower project, consisting of two run-of-the-river hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 531 MW. Construction of the 267 MW Las Lajas plant and 264 MW Alfalfal II plant began in the fourth quarter, 2013. The plants are expected to be commissioned in 2019. The combined annual production is expected to be approximately 2,320GWh, which will be delivered to Chile's Sistema Interconectado Central ("SIC").





Pöyry is already working successfully with a subsidiary of Strabag, Züblin International, delivering engineering services for the La Mina hydropower project.





"This assignment further strengthens Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consultancies. Our approach, combining local engineering know-how with international expertise is very well received by clients. After re-establishing Pöyry's office in Chile in 2014, this is an important milestone in delivering locally-provided engineering services. We are pleased by the trust Strabag has shown in Pöyry and look forward to developing our excellent relations, especially in a project as challenging as Alto Maipo," explains Patrick Furrer, Country Manager of Pöyry in Chile.





The value of the order is not disclosed. The order was recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in Q4 2016.





Contact





Patrick Furrer

Country Manager, Chile

Pöyry

Tel +56 9 5366 3894





Roland Schmidt

Head of Hydropower, Latin America

Pöyry

Tel +511 224 9111





Did you know? Pöyry is involved in hydropower projects with a total installed capacity of over 100 GW worldwide. www.poyry.com/hydro (http://www.poyry.com/hydro)

About Pöyry





Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services, underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).



