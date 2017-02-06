Research and Markets - Annual Strategy Guide for the World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers 2017: Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Annual Strategy Guide - 2017 - World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar, Iveco - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile to their offering.

The 2017 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being formulated, developed and pursued by the World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry continues to face a complex, challenging & rapidly evolving macroeconomic & geopolitical environment.

The report is unique with reference to its core focus on and deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs. The biggest of the environmental uncertainties going forward into 2017 emanates from the change of political leadership in the U.S. with the advent of Republicans led by Trump & his extreme foreign policy stances which have already sent further jitters to most European and Asian nations regarding the likely further evolution of traditional world order already stirred up by the Russian resurgence, Chinese military build-up, Political Instability in the Middle East and continued North Korean nuclear antics.



Report Excerpts:



- Analysis of Daimler's Strategy & Plans Focused on Enhancement of Competitive Advantages & Strategic Differentiators while Investing for the Future

- Volvo's Well Defined Growth Plans aimed at Expanding Market Presence & Share in North America - Analysis & Insights

- MAN's Significant Focus on Expansion of Technological Capabilities & Boosting Profitability

- Analysis of Scania's Growth Strategy 2020 focused on Technology, Sales Volumes, Market Shares, Services Business and Profitability

- Analysis of Key Technology Trends likely to Shape the Industry's Future

- VW's Foray into North America through Strategic Alliance with Navistar - Implications for the Industry

- Advent of Nikola One Heavy Duty Class 8 Electric Truck - A Game Changer Truly



Key Topics Covered:



Business Structure & Snapshot Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 7 Industry OEMs Strategic Business Outlook for 2017 - For each Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturer Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics as well as Impact Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends and their Potential Impact Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Strategic Market Outlook - Medium & Heavy Trucks - 2016- 2025

