-- The Acting Chief Electoral Officer, Stephane Perrault, received on Monday, February 6, 2017, the warrant from the Speaker of the House of Commons indicating that the seat for Markham-Thornhill (Ontario) is vacant. -- At least 11 days and no more than 180 days must pass after the receipt of a warrant by the Chief Electoral Officer before a by-election is called, in accordance with subsection 31(1) of the Parliament of Canada Act. -- Pursuant to subsection 57(3) of the Canada Elections Act, the election must be held on a Monday. Since the date of the election must be at least 36 days after the issue of the writ, the earliest that the by- election in Markham-Thornhill can be held is on March 27, 2017.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

