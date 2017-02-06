Logitech International (SIX: LOGN)(Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that on February 6, 2017, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2017. The filing is available on Logitech's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30 years ago Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206006121/en/

Contacts:

Logitech International

Ben Lu

Vice President, Investor Relations USA

510-713-5568

or

Krista Todd

Vice President, External Communications USA

510-713-5834

or

Ben Starkie

Corporate Communications Europe

+41 (0) 79-292-3499